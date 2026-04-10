Why Did Lianhe Sowell (LHSW) Stock Jump Over 17% After Hours?

A series of Securities and Exchange Commission filings, required under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, were submitted between Apr. 1 and Apr. 9, mandating that statutory insiders report ownership to the SEC.

What Investors Need To Know

The most recent filing came on Thursday from Director Wong Hoi Hin, who was appointed director in late March.

CFO Ng Tracy Chui-Kam and Director Chow Chun Yu Leeds filed on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively, while Director Ling Yong filed on Apr. 1.

Tables disclosing securities and derivative holdings are blank across all four filings, indicating baseline disclosures of insider status with no reported transactions or specific holdings.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $9.47 million, Lianhe Sowell has a 52-week high of $4.47 and a 52-week low of $0.09.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of LHSW stands at 45.47.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap company has dropped 94.03%.

LHSW is trading near the bottom of its 52-week range, just about 2.28% above its 52-week low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $0.19, up 1.08%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LHSW is showing a downward price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.