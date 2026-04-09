Erayak Power Solution (RAYA) Stock Surges 49% After Hours: Here's What Is Happening

According to the SEC filing filed on Thursday, Erayak entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement on Tuesday, issuing up to 5 million Class A ordinary shares at $0.08 per share to non-U.S. investors. The Class A ordinary shares carry a par value of $0.022 per share.

The offering closed the same day under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, which exempts it from standard registration requirements.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Erayak Power has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a 52-week trading range of $0.31 to $736.99.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.85.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 99.83%.

Currently, RAYA is positioned very close to its 52-week low.

The stock's steep decline and its weak positioning underscore ongoing pressure, pointing to elevated risk and the need for clear signs of recovery before investor confidence returns.

Price Action: RAYA closed Thursday's regular session up 8.91% at $0.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate RAYA stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.