iSpecimen Is Trending Overnight — Here's Why ISPC Stock Surged 56% In The After-Hours Session

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are trending on Thursday night.

ISPC stock jumped 56.19% in after-hours trading to $0.20 on Thursday, after the Massachusetts-based biospecimen marketplace announced a direct supplier-to-customer shipping overhaul, slashing domestic transit times by 70–85%.

According to iSpecimen, the restructured model eliminates centralized hub routing that previously added 7–14 days to delivery. Domestic shipments now arrive in as little as 1–2 days, with fewer handoffs also lowering overall shipping costs.

Rare Specimen Access Expands Into Europe

Internationally, iSpecimen deepened sourcing partnerships across Europe and Eastern Europe, targeting rare and hard-to-source specimens for time-sensitive research needs.

CEO Katie Field cited consistently positive customer feedback since implementation, noting one customer praised the “careful sourcing and handling of the research materials.”

In its fourth-quarter report released last week, iSpecimen posted revenue of $51,760 and reported an earnings per share of -0.74.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

iSpecimen has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, with a 52-week high of $3.18 and a 52-week low of $0.13.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of ISPC stands at 33.53.

The small-cap stock of the technology-driven company has dropped 90.84% over the past 12 months.

Price Action: ISPC closed the regular session down 10.34% at $0.13, according to Benzinga Pro. Currently, the stock is positioned at its 52-week low.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that ISPC is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.