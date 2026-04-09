U.S. stocks experienced a significant surge today, driven by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire with Iran.

Major U.S. indices closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.58% at 48,185.80, the S&P 500 rising 0.62% to 6,824.66, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.83% to 22,822.41.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Amazon’s stock closed up 5.60% at $233.65, reaching an intraday high of $233.80 and a low of $223.27. The stock’s 52-week range is between $258.60 and $165.28.

Snowflake’s stock fell 11.83% to close at $132.24, with an intraday high of $150.35 and a low of $131.18, marking a new 52-week low.

The software industry faces disruption fears due to advanced AI models, impacting legacy SaaS platforms’ pricing power. Macroeconomic challenges, including a decelerating U.S. GDP growth rate and persistent inflation, further weigh on growth stocks.

Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI’s stock dropped 7.03% to $44.16, with a high of $47.20 and a low of $44. On a 52-week basis, the shares trade between $104.32 and $38.37

Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAI)

Arrive AI’s stock soared 53.73% to $1.03, hitting an intraday high of $1.42 and a low of $0.85. The stock’s 52-week range is between $40 and $0.51. The shares fell sharply by 10.19% to $0.92 in the after-hours trading.

The company received a new patent for technology that enhances package delivery coordination, positioning itself as a key infrastructure layer for autonomous delivery systems.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy’s stock surged 29.63% to $5.95, with a high of $5.99 and a low of $4.91. Over 52 weeks the stock moved between $19.86 and $3.47. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose 1.51% to $6.04.

The company expects first-quarter revenue between $56 million and $57 million, driven by record shipments and improved manufacturing output. Operational progress and better alignment between production and delivery schedules contributed to these gains.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Amazon stock has a Momentum in the 34th percentile and Value in the 55th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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