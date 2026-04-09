What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

The auto behemoth is partnering with Sharrow Engineering to significantly reduce production timelines for the Sharrow Propeller, cutting the process from approximately 130 days to just two weeks.

A Sharrow Propeller is a marine propeller featuring a loop-shaped blade design that replaces traditional swept-tip blades.

• Ford Motor shares are consolidating. What should traders watch with F?

Broader Industry Backdrop

Meanwhile, Ford’s collaboration leverages advanced 3D sand-casting techniques, aiming to meet the growing consumer demand ahead of the summer boating season.

The broader market is experiencing slight fluctuations, with the Consumer Discretionary sector gaining 0.46%. Meanwhile, Ford’s stock is underperforming relative to this sector, indicating company-specific factors may be influencing its decline.

Technical Analysis

At $12.01, the stock is trading 3.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 5.6% below its 50-day SMA. This suggests a short-term bullish trend, while the intermediate trend appears bearish due to its position below the 50-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 52.74, indicating neutral momentum, which suggests that neither buyers nor sellers have a strong advantage at this time. The stock’s 12-month performance shows a gain of 27.68%, reflecting a positive longer-term trend despite current pressures.

Key Resistance : $14 — A level where selling interest has historically emerged.

: $14 — A level where selling interest has historically emerged. Key Support: $11 — A level where buying interest has tended to appear.

Sector Performance

Ford is currently underperforming within the Consumer Discretionary sector, which ranks fourth out of 11 sectors with a gain of 0.46% today. Over the past 30 days, this sector has seen a decline of 2.72%, indicating a challenging environment for consumer-focused stocks.

Ford’s strategic move allows Ford to focus on innovation and adapt to the rapidly changing automotive landscape. The collaboration with Sharrow Engineering highlights Ford’s commitment to leveraging its manufacturing expertise to support growth in emerging technologies.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ford is slated to provide its next financial update on April 29 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from 14 cents)

: 19 cents (Up from 14 cents) Revenue Estimate: $39.24 billion (Up from $37.42 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with a consensus price target of $13.29. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Underweight (Lowers target to $10 on March 31)

: Underweight (Lowers target to $10 on March 31) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains target to $12 on Feb. 11)

: Sector Perform (Maintains target to $12 on Feb. 11) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises target to $13 on Jan. 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Ford carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

F Stock Price Activity: Ford Motor shares were up 0.49% at $12.25 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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