Why Is PMGC Holdings Stock Gaining Thursday?

The multi-year deal formalizes an ongoing relationship and includes commitments on quality, delivery, and pricing for mission-critical programs. It follows a similar agreement announced on March 31, 2026, with Turbo-Jet Products Co., Inc.

AGA said the contract strengthens its position in the U.S. defense supply chain and supports recurring revenue potential. The customer’s identity was not disclosed due to confidentiality and ITAR requirements.

Technical Analysis

PMGC Holdings is trading 22.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $4.37, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. However, it remains 30.3% below its 50-day SMA of $7.71, indicating a struggle to maintain momentum in the intermediate term.

The stock has experienced a significant 12-month decline of 98.66%, reflecting ongoing challenges in its market position. Currently, PMGC is trading within a 52-week range of $1.62 to $466.20, which suggests it is near the lower end of its historical performance spectrum.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — A critical level where selling pressure may increase.

: $7.50 — A critical level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $1.62 — A significant low that could indicate strong buying interest if tested.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for PMGC Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 0.11) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: PMGC Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum within the market.

Price Action

ELAB Price Action: PMGC Holdings shares were trading higher by 41.11% at $6.351 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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