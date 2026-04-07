Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock Soars 47% After European Patent Win: What You Should Know

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) shares surged 47.55% in after-hours trading Monday to $0.52 following a key intellectual property update tied to its PTSD treatment pipeline.

Patent Development

On Monday, the company said the European Patent Office issued a Rule 71(3) communication indicating its intent to grant a patent covering a novel preventative therapy targeting the serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor pathway.

The patent, licensed from Columbia University, focuses on preventing stress-induced fear and depressive-like behavior using 5-HT4 receptor agonists, an approach aimed at addressing stress resilience rather than treating symptoms after onset.

The allowed claims are expected to cover major European markets, with the company evaluating additional protections, including Unitary Patent coverage and national validations.

Why This Move Matters To Investors

The patent allowance strengthens Silo Pharma's intellectual property portfolio and supports the advancement of its PTSD-focused program, SPC-15.

CEO Eric Weisblum described the development as a "high-value milestone" that reinforces the company's positioning in next-generation treatments for stress-related disorders.

Business Overview

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel drug formulations and delivery systems, including psychedelic-based and traditional therapeutics.

Its pipeline includes SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical programs targeting central nervous system conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Silo Pharma has a market capitalization of approximately $4.98 million.

The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $1.18 and near its 52-week low of $0.22, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Shares closed Monday at $0.36 before the sharp after-hours spike to above $0.50 levels.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SILO has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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