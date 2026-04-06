Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Stock market analysis shows trading patterns in green and red candlesticks
April 6, 2026 9:20 PM 3 min read

Virgin Galactic, Broadcom, UnitedHealth, Micron Technology And Netflix: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indices closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.36% to 46,669.88, the S&P 500 advancing 0.44% to 6,611.83 and the Nasdaq climbing 0.54% to 21,996.33.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic’s stock soared by 24.80% to close at $3.07, reaching an intraday high of $3.09 and a low of $2.68. The stock’s 52-week range is between $6.64 and $2.13. The stock rose 1.97% to $3.13 in after-hours trading.

The update came amid broader sector momentum, with reports that SpaceX was preparing a potential IPO targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, fueling optimism across the space industry.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom’s shares dipped slightly by 0.04% to close at $314.43, with an intraday high of $316.40 and a low of $310.28. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $414.61 and $138.10, respectively. Broadcom stock rose 2.4% to $322.06 in the after-hours session.

The company announced an expanded long-term partnership with Google to supply custom tensor processing units for AI infrastructure, alongside networking components for Google’s AI data racks. 

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth saw a 1.48% increase, closing at $281.36, with a high of $283.30 and a low of $277.25. Its 52-week range stands at $606.36 to $234.60. The stock rose 7.74% to $303.15 in extended trading.

Health insurer stocks, including UnitedHealth, surged following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ announcement of a projected net average increase of 2.48% for Medicare Advantage and Part D rates in 2027. 

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron’s stock rose by 3.15% to close at $377.76, hitting a high of $385.08 and a low of $370.61. The 52-week high and low are $471.34 and $61.54.

Micron shares attracted steady buying interest as investors bet on a continued memory shortage and moved to buy the dip.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix shares edged up by 0.27%, closing at $98.93, with an intraday high of $102.68 and a low of $97.97. The stock’s 52-week range is $134.12 to $75.01.

Goldman highlighted Netflix's expanding initiatives, advertising capabilities and technology stack as supportive of long-term monetization, with solid execution expected across its content slate and platform updates.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Netflix stock has a Momentum in the 32nd percentile and Value in the 12th percentile.

Photo Courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved