Major U.S. indices closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.36% to 46,669.88, the S&P 500 advancing 0.44% to 6,611.83 and the Nasdaq climbing 0.54% to 21,996.33.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic’s stock soared by 24.80% to close at $3.07, reaching an intraday high of $3.09 and a low of $2.68. The stock’s 52-week range is between $6.64 and $2.13. The stock rose 1.97% to $3.13 in after-hours trading.

The update came amid broader sector momentum, with reports that SpaceX was preparing a potential IPO targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, fueling optimism across the space industry.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom’s shares dipped slightly by 0.04% to close at $314.43, with an intraday high of $316.40 and a low of $310.28. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $414.61 and $138.10, respectively. Broadcom stock rose 2.4% to $322.06 in the after-hours session.

The company announced an expanded long-term partnership with Google to supply custom tensor processing units for AI infrastructure, alongside networking components for Google’s AI data racks.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth saw a 1.48% increase, closing at $281.36, with a high of $283.30 and a low of $277.25. Its 52-week range stands at $606.36 to $234.60. The stock rose 7.74% to $303.15 in extended trading.

Health insurer stocks, including UnitedHealth, surged following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ announcement of a projected net average increase of 2.48% for Medicare Advantage and Part D rates in 2027.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron’s stock rose by 3.15% to close at $377.76, hitting a high of $385.08 and a low of $370.61. The 52-week high and low are $471.34 and $61.54.

Micron shares attracted steady buying interest as investors bet on a continued memory shortage and moved to buy the dip.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix shares edged up by 0.27%, closing at $98.93, with an intraday high of $102.68 and a low of $97.97. The stock’s 52-week range is $134.12 to $75.01.

Goldman highlighted Netflix's expanding initiatives, advertising capabilities and technology stack as supportive of long-term monetization, with solid execution expected across its content slate and platform updates.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Netflix stock has a Momentum in the 32nd percentile and Value in the 12th percentile.

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