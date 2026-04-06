April Comeback? History Says Buy After A March This Ugly

April has historically been one of the strongest months for U.S. equity markets, and 2026 may be setting up for another seasonally bullish stretch despite lingering volatility.
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Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group, points out that over the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has finished April higher 80% of the time — tying July as the most consistently green month of the year.
Seasonality trends suggest that the market typically finds relief as earnings season kicks off and investors recalibrate after first-quarter turbulence.
According to BTIG technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky, March closed with a steep decline — over 6% in the S&P 500. That’s the worst monthly performance since September 2022 and the most challenging March since the pandemic-hit 2020.
Yet history implies that such weakness often precedes strength.
Since World War II, there have been only seven other instances in which March dropped by more than 3%, per Investing.com.
In each case, April rebounded, averaging a solid 5.92% increase.
Following those sharp March declines, the broader period from April through December ended higher in six of seven occurrences, with only 2001 posting a modest 1.05% loss.
Those patterns reinforce the idea that April tends to serve as a recovery phase after deep sell-offs, fueled by improving sentiment around earnings guidance and the stabilization of economic data.
The S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), retested its mid-March intraday low of 5,504 before reversing higher. It demonstrated technical resilience even against recent downward pressure.
Importantly, Krinsky flagged a divergence in the Volatility Index (VIX), which failed to make a new high while the S&P briefly dipped below its March lows — similar to conditions in January that preceded a short-term rally.
This technical divergence could signal waning downside momentum as equities attempt to stabilize.
While Krinsky remains cautious about medium-term market trends, he believes the April setup leans bullish.
With historical tailwinds, technical improvements, and easing volatility pressures aligning, analysts suggest April's seasonality may once again deliver a constructive environment for equities.
As investors prepare for Q1 earnings and potential Fed policy clues, historical trends support the case for a relief rally to open the second quarter.
VOO Price Action: Shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO), tracking the S&P 500, were up 0.37% at $605.20 heading into Monday's closing bell.
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