Trump will also be holding a press conference alongside military officials later on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.36%, and the two-year bond was at 3.86%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 99.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in its April meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.13% S&P 500 0.37% Nasdaq 100 0.70% Russell 2000 0.26%

Stocks In Focus

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rose 0.78% after it named Amie Thuener as CFO, effective June 12, succeeding Kirsten M. Spears.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AVGO maintains a strong price trend in the long term but a weak trend in the medium and short terms, with a solid growth score.

Cheer Holding

Cheer Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) advanced by 3.12% after announcing a 1-for-3 reverse stock split, effective Apr. 6, to maintain its Nasdaq listing

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CHR maintains a weak trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor growth score.

United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was up 1.10% after it said on Friday that it plans to introduce a new tiered fare structure in premium cabins starting ​this year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UAL maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid value score.

DeFi Technologies

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DEFT maintains a weak price trend over the long and medium terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a good growth score.

Niu Technologies

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NIU maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Cues From Last Session

Real estate, information technology, and consumer staples stocks recorded the biggest gains on Thursday, leading most S&P 500 sectors to close higher. However, health care and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the trend.

Insights From Analysts

Mohamed El-Erian paints a picture of a resilient but increasingly vulnerable U.S. economy, currently caught between robust activity and escalating geopolitical pressures.

While he notes the U.S. has been “better positioned” than Europe or Asia, he warns that inflationary pressures are mounting. He highlights a stark divergence in policy sentiment, critiquing the Federal Reserve’s “well-positioned” mantra as lacking the “analytical and intellectual agility” shown by other central banks.

Regarding the markets, El-Erian observes that after the worst quarter since 2022, U.S. stocks saw a recent bounce, even as they decoupled from rising oil prices.

However, he remains wary of the “broader economic damage” caused by the Middle East War, noting that while the U.S. has largely been limited to the initial phases of financial impact, it is not immune to the looming supply-side shocks.

He underscores the gravity of the current global shift, quoting the IMF's warning that "all roads lead to higher prices and lower growth."

As the U.S. faces a heavy week of data, including a projected jump in headline CPI to over 3%, El-Erian suggests the economy is at a crossroads where "increasing inflationary pressures are being accompanied by resilient activity," creating a complex backdrop for investors.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on this week.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 1.74% to hover around $109.60 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.30% to hover around $4,690.48 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.17% lower at the 99.8550 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 3.55% higher at $69,242.10 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200, and China’s CSI 300 indices fell. Whereas, India’s Nifty 50, South Korea's Kospi, and Japan's Nikkei 225 indices rose. European markets were also lower in early trade.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock