U.S. stocks ended the shortened week on a strong note, with several large-cap names posting sharp gains.

VinFast Auto Ltd., Alcoa Corporation and Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited led the rally amid upbeat sector sentiment and company-specific catalysts.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) jumped 42.77% this week. The company sees strong EV momentum at home while Canada rebates boost affordability and demand for its VF 8 in North America.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) increased 23.22% this week following a Bloomberg report suggesting that the company is exploring a potential sale.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) jumped 20.98% this week.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) increased 15.01% this week after the company announced it entered a sales agreement for up to $500 million of shares under an at-the-market offering program.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) jumped 16.64% this week.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) gained 18.93% this week.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) jumped 18.42% this week.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) increased 18.18% this week.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) jumped 18.67% this week.