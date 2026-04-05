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Nike Q2 Earnings Slip
April 5, 2026 8:46 AM 2 min read

Nike, Boston Scientific, And Sysco Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (March 30-April 2): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

U.S. stocks closed a shortened week with broad losses as markets observed the Good Friday holiday, trimming trading activity on Friday.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) decreased 14.30% this week.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) slumped 13.56% this week after the company announced it will acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) fell 15.01% this week.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) decreased 9.95% this week.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) slumped 11.48% this week.

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) decreased 9.88% this week.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) slumped 9.96% this week.

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