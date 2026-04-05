U.S. stocks closed a shortened week with broad losses as markets observed the Good Friday holiday, trimming trading activity on Friday.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) decreased 14.30% this week.
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) slumped 13.56% this week after the company announced it will acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.
Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) fell 15.01% this week.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) decreased 9.95% this week.
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) slumped 11.48% this week.
Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) decreased 9.88% this week.
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) slumped 9.96% this week.
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