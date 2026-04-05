by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor Follow

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) decreased 14.29% this week after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) fell 9.32% this week after the company announced data from its HI-PEITHO clinical trial evaluating the EKOS Endovascular System in patients with pulmonary embolism. EKOS demonstrated a 61% reduction in primary endpoint events. Also, Raymond James downgraded its rating on the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered its price target from $97 to $88.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) slumped 8.08% this week. Leading technical analyst Ali Martinez identified on Thursday the first "Buy" signal in months for Strategy, potentially marking an end to its corrective phase.