A ‘Pipe Dream’ Strategy

Despite retail investors and high-profile figures like Michael Burry pointing to GameStop’s massive war chest as a catalyst for future growth, Eisman remains deeply skeptical.

Responding to a viewer question on his podcast about the company’s stockpiled capital, Eisman stated unequivocally that betting on the retailer to buy profitable businesses is a “pipe dream.”

“I do not find this argument compelling at all,” Eisman said, addressing the company’s recently reported $9 billion in cash and equivalents. “Maybe they buy something good, and maybe they buy something not so good. Maybe they buy something at a good price, and maybe not. Too many maybes for me.”

Eisman emphasized that GameStop ultimately operates a “declining business” as the broader industry continues its permanent shift toward digital downloads and online sales.

Cost-Cutting Masks Top-Line Weakness

While GameStop has recently achieved profitability, Eisman attributes this shift entirely to the company’s “cut costs” strategy rather than improving its core topline fundamentals.

This assessment heavily aligns with the retailer’s latest fourth-quarter financial results. GameStop recently reported revenue of $1.10 billion, missing Wall Street estimates of $1.47 billion and declining from the prior year’s $1.28 billion.

The weakness was primarily driven by continued drops in hardware and software sales. However, aggressive cost controls pushed operating income up to $135.2 million, resulting in an adjusted earnings beat.

Ballooning Balance Sheet

Despite structural revenue challenges, GameStop’s balance sheet continues to swell.

Yet, for fundamental investors like Eisman, a growing bank account cannot overshadow a flawed retail operation, leaving the stock firmly in speculative territory.

GameStop Outperforms In 2026

GM has advanced 16.33% year-to-date, outpacing the losses in the Nasdaq Composite index, which fell 5.84% during the same period. It was lower by 14.18% in the last six months, but up 2.95% over the year.

The stock closed Thursday 2.64% higher at $23.36 apiece. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GME maintains a weak price trend in the short and long terms but a strong trend in the medium term with a solid growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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