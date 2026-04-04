Lucid Group Reaffirms Production Outlook Despite Supplier Issues

“During the quarter, deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue with the second-row seats,” the firm said in a press release.

This disruption impacted the production of the Lucid Gravity for 29 days, which has raised concerns about the company’s ability to meet customer demand.

During the first quarter, Lucid produced 5,500 vehicles and delivered 3,093, but the supplier issue has led the company to reaffirm its production guidance of 25,000-27,000 vehicles. To enhance shareholder engagement, Lucid is partnering with Say Technologies for a Q&A session during its upcoming earnings call on May 5, 2026.

The Consumer Discretionary sector, where Lucid operates, ranked 8 out of 11 sectors, closing unchanged, indicating that the stock’s decline may be more related to company-specific issues than broader market trends.

Technical Analysis

At $9.94, the stock is trading 4.1% below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a bearish trend in the intermediate term. Additionally, it is also trading 9.8% below its 200-day SMA, indicating continued weakness in the longer-term trend.

The stock’s 12-month performance shows a decline of 56.32%, reflecting significant challenges over the past year. Currently, it is positioned closer to the 52-week low of $9.07, which suggests a lack of upward momentum and potential selling pressure.

Key Resistance : $10.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $10.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $9.00 — A test of this level could indicate further downside risk.

Lucid operates within the Consumer Discretionary sector, which closed unchanged on Friday, ranking 8 out of 11 sectors. Over the past 30 days, the sector has seen a decline of 7.21%, indicating a challenging environment for companies within this space.

Despite the sector’s mid-tier performance, Lucid’s recent struggles highlight specific operational challenges that may hinder its recovery. The sector’s overall weakness, combined with Lucid’s issues, suggests that the company is underperforming relative to its peers.

Lucid Group’s recent production challenges underscore the importance of its operational efficiency and supply chain management. As it aims to meet its production targets, the company’s ability to navigate these issues will be crucial for its long-term success in the competitive EV market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report. Analysts expect earnings per share of $-2.30, down from $-2.00, and revenue of $472.04 million, up from $235.05 million.

EPS Estimate : 230 cents (Down from 200 cents)

: 230 cents (Down from 200 cents) Revenue Estimate: $472.04 Million (Up from $235.05 Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $24.27. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18) Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Lowers Target to $14.00) (Feb. 25)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $14.00) (Feb. 25) Morgan Stanley: Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $10.00) (Dec. 8, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lucid Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 2.9) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Lucid Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating significant challenges in maintaining momentum and investor confidence as it navigates operational hurdles.

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.02% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.02% Weight GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL): 200.10% Weight

Significance: Because LCID carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 0.20% at $9.94 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock