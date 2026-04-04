NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington, D.C., from April 8012, for high-level meetings and events.

The visit comes amid rising tensions between the United States and its European allies over defense cooperation and the ongoing Iran conflict.

Rutte plans to meet President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his trip, according to official announcements.

Politico reports that the discussions are expected to address alliance unity, military commitments, and geopolitical tensions.

High-Stakes Diplomatic Engagement

Rutte will begin his visit on Wednesday with meetings at the White House and State Department. These talks aim to address strained relations within NATO and concerns over burden-sharing among member nations.

The visit follows recent criticism from Trump regarding NATO allies' limited support in the Iran conflict.

He has repeatedly questioned the alliance's effectiveness and financial commitments from European partners.

Trump's NATO Criticism Intensifies

Trump recently suggested that withdrawing the United States from NATO remains "beyond reconsideration." His remarks sparked concern across member countries about the future of the alliance.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Trump said, "I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger." He also voiced disappointment in the alliance's response to recent military developments.

Trump told Politico, "I don't have any thoughts on NATO. I'm disappointed in them."

He added, "I have no frustration. I couldn't care less. I didn't need them."

Global Concerns And Strategic Pressure

NATO allies expressed unease after Trump's comments raised questions about U.S. commitment to the alliance.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb held discussions with Trump to reinforce cooperation and stability.

The Iran conflict has further strained transatlantic ties. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global oil flows and heightened geopolitical risks.

Rutte has maintained a supportive stance toward Trump despite growing criticism within Europe. In a March interview with CBS News, he praised Trump's efforts to "make the whole world safe."

Upcoming Public And Private Forums

On April 9, Rutte will deliver remarks and join a discussion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute. From April 10 to April 12, he will attend the Bilderberg Meeting alongside global leaders.

Markets continue to monitor geopolitical developments closely.