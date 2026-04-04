Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 30 to April 2) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Tesla
- Some retail investors mocked TSLA for the stock decline despite falling after missing delivery targets.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83, trading around $360 to $361 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 27.53% over the year, fell by 17.30% and 19.82% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.
- TSLA had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a moderate growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Micron Technology
- Some retail investors were joking about the volatility that MU’s stock has witnessed this week.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $61.54 to $471.34, trading around $364 to $366 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 313.36% over the year and 99.31% in the last six months. The stock was also up 28.32% YTD.
- MU had a weak price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a good quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Rocket Lab
- Some retail investors admitted to pumping space stocks on SpaceX optimism.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $61.87 to $69.39, trading around $67 to $68 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 250.21% over the year, 29.08% in the last six months, but it was down 2.91% YTD.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that RKLB had a strong price trend in the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms.
Nike
- Some retail investors were regretting their decision to buy NKE calls as the stock plunged despite beating estimates.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $43.17 to $80.17, trading around $43 to $44 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 31.97% over the year, 40.74% over the last six months, and 30.64% YTD.
- NKE maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Beyond Meat
- Some investors were hoping for a steeper fall, calling BYND’s vegan meat a “science experiment.”
- The stock had a 52-week range of $0.5000 to $7.6900, trading around $0.5 to $0.6 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 80.76% over the year, 74.49% over the last six months, and 27.51% YTD.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, BYND was maintaining a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
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