Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 30 to April 2) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Tesla

Some retail investors mocked TSLA for the stock decline despite falling after missing delivery targets.

The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83, trading around $360 to $361 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 27.53% over the year, fell by 17.30% and 19.82% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.

TSLA had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a moderate growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Micron Technology

Some retail investors were joking about the volatility that MU’s stock has witnessed this week.

The stock had a 52-week range of $61.54 to $471.34, trading around $364 to $366 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 313.36% over the year and 99.31% in the last six months. The stock was also up 28.32% YTD.

MU had a weak price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a good quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Rocket Lab

Some retail investors admitted to pumping space stocks on SpaceX optimism.

The stock had a 52-week range of $61.87 to $69.39, trading around $67 to $68 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 250.21% over the year, 29.08% in the last six months, but it was down 2.91% YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that RKLB had a strong price trend in the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms.

Nike

Some retail investors were regretting their decision to buy NKE calls as the stock plunged despite beating estimates.

The stock had a 52-week range of $43.17 to $80.17, trading around $43 to $44 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 31.97% over the year, 40.74% over the last six months, and 30.64% YTD.

NKE maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Beyond Meat

Some investors were hoping for a steeper fall, calling BYND’s vegan meat a “science experiment.”

The stock had a 52-week range of $0.5000 to $7.6900, trading around $0.5 to $0.6 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 80.76% over the year, 74.49% over the last six months, and 27.51% YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, BYND was maintaining a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

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