Cheer Holding (CHR) Stock Jumps Over 9% After Hours: Here's Why

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) shares surged 9.42% after hours to $0.87 on Thursday after announcing a 1-for-3 reverse stock split, effective Apr. 6, to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Consolidation Details Investors Should Watch

The Beijing-based mobile internet infrastructure provider said the consolidation reduces outstanding Class A shares from approximately 4.69 million to 1.56 million.

Post-consolidation shares begin trading under the unchanged ticker “CHR” on Apr. 7, with par value adjusting from $0.05 to $0.15 per Class A ordinary share, reflecting the 1-for-3 consolidation ratio.

According to the company, outstanding warrants and other equity rights will be proportionately adjusted, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole number.

Cheer Holding stated that shareholders holding shares in street name through brokers, banks, or other holders of record will have their shares automatically adjusted.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $3.73 million, Cheer Holding has a 52-week high of $104.50 and a 52-week low of $0.73.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of CHR stands at 28.72.

While the after-hours surge reflects short-term relief over Nasdaq compliance, investors should note that reverse splits historically signal underlying share price weakness. Stocks executing such consolidations have often trended lower post-effective date.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap company has dropped 98.82%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, CHR closed the regular session at $0.80, down 7.56%.

Currently the stock is positioned near its annual low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that CHR is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Arsenii Palivoda on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.