Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Financial stock and securities market trading background view
April 3, 2026 2:24 AM 1 min read

Visionary Holdings (GV) Stock Slides Over 21% Overnight As $20 Million Deal Rally Fades

Investment Details

Under the agreement, Visionary Holdings Inc (GV) will launch an anti-aging research center and related health centers in China, with the $20 million investment released in milestone-based tranches and potential for an additional $10 million.

CEO Xiyong Hou said the deal sets a "defined framework," while the company targets profitability for its first center within one year.

Price Action: GV closed the regular session at $0.44, up 116.78%, before falling 21.26% to $0.35 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that GV is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ ZCOOL HelloRF

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved