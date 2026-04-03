Visionary Holdings (GV) Stock Slides Over 21% Overnight As $20 Million Deal Rally Fades

Investment Details
Under the agreement, Visionary Holdings Inc (GV) will launch an anti-aging research center and related health centers in China, with the $20 million investment released in milestone-based tranches and potential for an additional $10 million.
CEO Xiyong Hou said the deal sets a "defined framework," while the company targets profitability for its first center within one year.
Price Action: GV closed the regular session at $0.44, up 116.78%, before falling 21.26% to $0.35 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that GV is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.
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