Stock Market Closed For Good Friday: What Other Services Are Open And Shut On April 3?

U.S. stock markets are shuttered today, April 3, in observance of Good Friday, marking a quiet start to the Easter holiday weekend across global financial hubs.

Exchange Closures And Trading Resumption

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq are closed today. While Good Friday is not a federal holiday, it remains a traditional non-trading day for U.S. equities.

Investors should note that regular trading hours will resume on Monday, April 6. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the U.S. bond market is entirely closed for the Friday holiday.

Banking And Postal Services

Despite the market freeze, most daily infrastructure remains operational. The U.S. Postal Service is maintaining normal operations, with mail delivery proceeding as scheduled.

State Holidays And Retail

While the federal government does not recognize the day as a holiday, it is a state-level public holiday in several regions. Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Texas officially recognize the day.

However, in states like Rhode Island, it is treated as a standard workday. Major retailers and restaurants are largely expected to remain open to accommodate holiday shoppers.

Global Market Impact

The closure extends beyond U.S. borders. Consistent with international trends, markets in the UK, Germany, France, and Australia are closed. In contrast, markets in Japan and mainland China typically remain open, as Good Friday is not a widely observed holiday in those regions.

Significance Of The Day

Good Friday falls on April 3 this year, overlapping with Passover (April 1–9). The day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ—a somber occasion in the Christian faith that leads into the celebrations of Easter Sunday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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