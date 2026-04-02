U.S. stocks finished mixed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.13% to 46,504.67, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.11% to 6,582.69 and the Nasdaq climbed 0.18% to 21,879.18.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ)

Sky Quarry’s stock soared by 101.58%, closing at $5.10. It reached an intraday high of $5.89 and a low of $3.75, with a 52-week range of $15.52 to $1.66. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 3.14% to $4.94.

Sky Quarry shares rose after the company said it held talks with Nevada crude producers to boost local supply for its Foreland Refinery.

The update came as Brent crude topped $110 per barrel and regional refinery capacity tightened, positioning the company to benefit from stronger local fuel demand.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space’s shares jumped 47.14%, closing at $3.09. The stock hit a high of $3.20 and a low of $2, with a 52-week high of $5.39 and a low of $0.63. The stock declined 1.35% to $3.05 in extended trading.

The Artemis II mission launch has refocused trader attention on Sidus, highlighting its connection to NASA and space infrastructure themes.

Transocean’s stock rose by 1.38%, closing at $6.59. It recorded an intraday high of $7.02 and a low of $6.52, with a 52-week range of $7.14 to $1.97.

Transocean shares rose premarket after the company secured about $1 billion in new and extended drilling contracts and retired $358 million of debt, boosting backlog and lowering interest costs.

The update came despite a rise in short interest to 18.68% of float, with the company targeting roughly $750 million in debt reduction for 2026.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines’ stock fell by 3.02%, closing at $92.21. It reached a high of $94 and a low of $88.17, with a 52-week range of $119.21 to $52.00.

The surge in crude oil prices has raised concerns about higher fuel expenses, potentially impacting near-term earnings unless offset by stronger fares or fuel hedges.

Tesla’s stock declined by 5.42%, closing at $360.59. It saw an intraday high of $370.28 and a low of $359.03, with a 52-week high of $498.83 and a low of $214.25.

Prediction market bettors correctly anticipated Tesla's first-quarter deliveries would fall below Wall Street estimates, with the final figure of 358,023 missing consensus but landing within their predicted range.

Analysts called the results underwhelming, noting a sequential drop from the fourth quarter, while maintaining focus on Tesla's AI strategy ahead of its April 28 earnings.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Sky Quarry stock falters on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Sudarsan Thobias on Shutterstock.com