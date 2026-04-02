Over the last six months, Thursdays have become the market's problem child.

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Friday hasn't fared much better, slipping an average of 0.08%, while the first three trading days of the week—Monday through Wednesday—have all recorded average gains.

The pattern has been so consistent that it raises eyebrows among traders looking for short-term seasonal trends.

According to Bespoke's six-month data, investors would have been far better off limiting exposure to just the first three days of the week.

Hypothetically, an S&P 500 strategy that bought at the close on Friday and sold at the close on Wednesday would have generated an impressive 12.4% return over that time—compared to a 2.1% decline for a standard buy-and-hold portfolio.

What Drives the Late Week Slump?

What's driving the Thursday slump isn't entirely clear, but a few theories circulate among market observers.

It could be position adjustments ahead of economic data releases or job reports, which often hit on Friday mornings.

Others suggest Thursday's weakness could reflect profit-taking behavior after midweek gains, especially in a period marked by elevated volatility and algorithmic rebalancing.

Friday's slight decline may also reflect investor hesitance to hold risk into the weekend—a pattern often seen during periods of geopolitical tension or uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy shifts.

"Going into a trading blackout with unknowable risks" is nerve-racking, said Gilbert, per Bloomberg. "It has become easier to de-risk going into weekends than to hold positions."

Meanwhile, early-week optimism may be helped by inflows into equity ETFs and institutional position building at the start of trading cycles.

While such weekly rhythms rarely translate into a long-term trading edge, they do serve as a reminder of how underlying market patterns evolve in response to sentiment and positioning.

As always, past performance is no guarantee of future results, but the data is clear: lately, Thursday has been a tough day to own stocks.

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