CNBC host Jim Cramer warned on Thursday that surging crude prices could trigger a painful equity selloff, arguing that oil's parabolic move under President Donald Trump risks a 20% stock market drawdown.

USO shares are climbing. See the chart and price action here.

Cramer's 20% Selloff Warning

Cramer highlighted in an X.com post that crude oil is "up 87% for the year," tying the move directly to Washington's handling of energy and Middle East risk.

He blasted what he called a "mind-boggling misdirection play" from the president, suggesting policy rhetoric is ignoring the inflation shock building in real time at the pump.

In a stark historical claim, Cramer said, "Remember we don't have any instances of oil being up 100% and the market NOT being down 20%. So here we go again…," framing the current spike as a classic prelude to an equity air pocket.

Cramer's message is clear: if crude keeps ripping, the broad benchmarks could finally crack in a meaningful way.

What It Means For USO

Benzinga Pro data show USO up nearly 100% year-to-date, precisely 99.64% at the time of publication, supporting Cramer's "oil up 87%" backdrop and illustrating just how extreme the energy rally has become.

For traders, USO sits on the beneficiary side of Cramer's thesis: continued geopolitical shocks and supply fears could keep a bid under the fund, even as equities wobble.

Pressure On SPY, QQQ and DIA

With crude prices climbing and hotter inflation prints, a continued oil melt‑up could translate into tighter financial conditions, margin pressure and lower multiples for mega‑cap tech and industrial bellwethers.