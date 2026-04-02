CNBC host Jim Cramer warned on Thursday that surging crude prices could trigger a painful equity selloff, arguing that oil's parabolic move under President Donald Trump risks a 20% stock market drawdown.
- USO shares are climbing. See the chart and price action here.
Cramer's 20% Selloff Warning
Cramer highlighted in an X.com post that crude oil is "up 87% for the year," tying the move directly to Washington's handling of energy and Middle East risk.
He blasted what he called a "mind-boggling misdirection play" from the president, suggesting policy rhetoric is ignoring the inflation shock building in real time at the pump.
In a stark historical claim, Cramer said, "Remember we don't have any instances of oil being up 100% and the market NOT being down 20%. So here we go again…," framing the current spike as a classic prelude to an equity air pocket.
Cramer's message is clear: if crude keeps ripping, the broad benchmarks could finally crack in a meaningful way.
What It Means For USO
Benzinga Pro data show USO up nearly 100% year-to-date, precisely 99.64% at the time of publication, supporting Cramer's "oil up 87%" backdrop and illustrating just how extreme the energy rally has become.
For traders, USO sits on the beneficiary side of Cramer's thesis: continued geopolitical shocks and supply fears could keep a bid under the fund, even as equities wobble.
Pressure On SPY, QQQ and DIA
With crude prices climbing and hotter inflation prints, a continued oil melt‑up could translate into tighter financial conditions, margin pressure and lower multiples for mega‑cap tech and industrial bellwethers.
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