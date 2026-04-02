Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Rezolve AI Logo on Screen on Computer CPU Keyboard Background
April 2, 2026 2:02 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Rezolve AI Stock Thursday?

The company called the move a “vote of confidence” in its long-term strategy, with Wagner citing strong momentum in its AI-driven commerce platform.

The shares were purchased through a mix of direct issuance and private transactions, strengthening DBLP Sea Cow’s position as a key investor.

Rezolve AI Technical Analysis

At $3.19, the stock is trading 19.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the short-term trend is still pointed up. It’s also 11.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is holding up even after prior volatility.

Moving average structure is still split: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the death cross in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term backdrop more cautious. That mix often shows up when a stock is rebounding, but still working to reclaim longer-term confidence.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is also leaning constructive with the MACD line at 0.0105 above the signal line at -0.0164, which suggests upside momentum is currently winning the tug-of-war. With the 200-day SMA at $3.46 still overhead, the chart is effectively asking whether this bounce can extend into a longer-term trend repair.

Price Action

RZLV Price Action: Rezolve AI shares were up 2.08% at $3.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved