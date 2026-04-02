What's Going On With Rezolve AI Stock Thursday?

The company called the move a “vote of confidence” in its long-term strategy, with Wagner citing strong momentum in its AI-driven commerce platform.

The shares were purchased through a mix of direct issuance and private transactions, strengthening DBLP Sea Cow’s position as a key investor.

Rezolve AI Technical Analysis

At $3.19, the stock is trading 19.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the short-term trend is still pointed up. It’s also 11.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is holding up even after prior volatility.

Moving average structure is still split: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the death cross in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term backdrop more cautious. That mix often shows up when a stock is rebounding, but still working to reclaim longer-term confidence.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is also leaning constructive with the MACD line at 0.0105 above the signal line at -0.0164, which suggests upside momentum is currently winning the tug-of-war. With the 200-day SMA at $3.46 still overhead, the chart is effectively asking whether this bounce can extend into a longer-term trend repair.

Price Action

RZLV Price Action: Rezolve AI shares were up 2.08% at $3.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock