What's Going On With Red Cat Stock Today?

This development highlights the company’s growing presence in the defense sector as it continues to expand its capabilities in unmanned aircraft systems, while the broader market is experiencing a mixed day with major indices showing losses.

In March, a NATO ally selected Red Cat’s Black Widow small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) through a competitive tender, with delivery scheduled for this calendar year. This contract underscores the demand for deployable systems in contested environments, as emphasized by CEO Jeff Thompson.

The broader market is experiencing losses, with the Technology sector down 0.96%. This context suggests that Red Cat’s gains may be driven by company-specific developments rather than overall market trends.

Technical Analysis

At $12.22, the stock is trading 15.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.1% below its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term weakness. However, it is trading 8.8% above its 100-day SMA and 16.8% above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a more favorable intermediate to long-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 42.53, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish signal, with the MACD line at -0.2484 below the signal line at 0.2347. This combination suggests that while the stock has potential for recovery, it may face challenges in gaining upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $13.50 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $13.50 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $11.00 — A critical level that could attract buying interest.

The stock has performed well over the past 12 months, gaining 68.42%, reflecting strong investor interest and market confidence in its growth potential. Currently, the price is positioned near the middle of its 52-week range, which suggests stability but also indicates that traders will be watching key levels closely for future direction.

Sector Performance

Red Cat is outperforming the Technology sector, which is currently ranked 8 out of 11 sectors and has seen a decline of 0.96% today. Over the past 30 days, the sector has experienced a downturn of 2.80%, reflecting broader challenges in technology stocks.

Despite the sector’s struggles, Red Cat’s recent contract win positions it favorably within its niche, indicating that it may be better insulated from the sector’s overall weakness. This performance could attract more investor interest as the company continues to secure strategic contracts.

Red Cat’s recent contract with a NATO ally reflects its strategic importance in the defense sector, as demand for reliable and deployable drone systems continues to grow. Red Cat’s innovative approach positions it well to capture market share in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents (Up from Loss of 17 cents)

: Loss of 13 cents (Up from Loss of 17 cents) Revenue Estimate: $18.88 million (Up from $2.78 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $17.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 19) Ladenburg Thalmann : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 3) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $16.00) (March 2)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RCAT carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

RCAT Stock Price Activity: Red Cat Holdings shares were up 0.25% at $12.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Nano Banana 2