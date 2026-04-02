What's Going On With Rivian Stock Thursday?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares slipped in Thursday’s premarket session.

The EV maker reported first-quarter 2026 production of 10,236 vehicles and deliveries of 10,365 units.

A year earlier, Rivian produced 14,611 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois facility and delivered 8,640 units.

Rivian also reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles.

The company is scheduled to report full financial results on April 30, 2026, after market close.

Peer Comparison

Technical Analysis

At $14.80, Rivian is trading 3.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $15.47, suggesting a short-term bearish trend. Additionally, the stock is 10.2% below its 100-day SMA of $16.59, indicating a weaker intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 46.27, which is neutral and suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish signal, with the MACD at -0.1838 and the signal line at -0.1134, indicating downward momentum.

Key Resistance : $17.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $17.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $14.00 — A test of this level could indicate increased selling pressure.

Rivian has a 12-month performance of 19.62%, reflecting a positive longer-term trend despite recent volatility. Currently, the stock is positioned near the middle of its 52-week range, which suggests a potential for either a rebound or further decline depending on market conditions.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Rivian is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 73 cents (Down from Loss of 48 cents)

: Loss of 73 cents (Down from Loss of 48 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.35 billion (Up from $1.24 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $18.00. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $14.00) (April 1)

: Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $14.00) (April 1) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (March 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (March 20) TD Cowen: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (March 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Rivian, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 35.37) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Rivian’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining upward momentum in a declining sector. Investors should monitor upcoming earnings closely to gauge the company’s performance and market response.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RIVN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were down 0.87% at $14.81 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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