Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares are down during Thursday’s premarket session.

On Thursday, the company disclosed a contract to develop a quantum-secure satellite for the European Space Agency (ESA).

This news comes as the broader market experienced declines, with major indices such as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both falling, adding pressure to the stock.

Wins ESA QKDSat Contract

Redwire has been awarded a contract to deliver the quantum-secure spacecraft, QKDSat, which leverages advanced optical payload technology to enhance secure communication infrastructure in space.

The project is part of the European Space Agency’s ARTES Partnership Projects program, aimed at fostering innovation in satellite communications.

The company will build and deliver its European-made Hammerhead spacecraft, equipped with a quantum key distribution payload and its ADPMS-3 avionics suite.

Recent Key Contract Wins

Last month, the company secured a prime contract to develop Belgium’s first national security satellite. The Belgian Federal Government has tasked the firm with delivering the MATTEO satellite, marking a significant milestone in its defense portfolio.

In addition, NASA awarded the company an extra $4 million to support advanced drug development initiatives, underscoring its expanding footprint across both space and defense technology solutions.

Technical Analysis

At $8.72, the stock is trading 4.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $9.15, suggesting short-term weakness. It is also 9.2% below its 50-day SMA of $9.61, indicating a bearish trend in the intermediate term. The stock is trading 2.6% above its 100-day SMA of $8.51, which may provide some support.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 49.92, indicating a neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish signal with the MACD at -0.2052, below the signal line of -0.1266. This suggests that selling pressure may be present.

Key Resistance : $9.50 — A level where selling pressure has historically emerged.

: $9.50 — A level where selling pressure has historically emerged. Key Support: $7.00 — A crucial level that may attract buyers if tested.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined by 1.41%, reflecting a longer-term downtrend. Currently, it is trading significantly below its 52-week high of $22.25, indicating a challenging market position.

Next Earnings

Redwire Corporation is slated to provide its next financial update on May 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 17 cents (Down from Loss of 9 cents)

: Loss of 17 cents (Down from Loss of 9 cents) Revenue Estimate: $104.18 million (Up from $61.40 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $15.00) (March 9)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $15.00) (March 9) Jefferies : Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (March 6)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (March 6) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Raises Target to $12.00) (March 2)

RDW ETF Weights

Significance: Because RDW carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were trading at $8.75 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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