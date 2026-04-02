IREN Stock's Value Score Surges Despite 10% YTD Drop As Wall Street Bets On AI Expansion

While the stock has seen a nearly 10% year-to-date decline, climbing fundamental metrics and resolute analyst price targets suggest a massive potential upside for the infrastructure firm.

Rising Fundamentals Amidst Price Dips

According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, IREN’s value score experienced a notable week-on-week surge, climbing from 24.34 to 41.18. This metric evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures such as assets, earnings, and sales.

This valuation improvement comes amid the stock’s recent price action, which is down 9.74% year-to-date. Furthermore, the Edge rankings show that while IREN‘s short- and medium-term price trends are downward, but its long-term trend remains positive, supported by a massive momentum score of 98.18.

Analyst Confidence In The AI Pivot

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on the company’s strategic direction. Both Citizens and H.C. Wainwright have reiterated $80.00 price targets, representing an approximate 134% upside from current trading levels.

H.C. Wainwright highlighted that the company’s recent $3.5 billion GPU purchase signals “strong customer demand” for AI compute, helping to derisk the 2026 outlook for its AI Cloud business.

Navigating Infrastructure Bottlenecks

The disconnect between IREN’s fundamental value and its stock price comes amid broader industry growing pains.

Recently, IREN CEO Daniel Roberts described the physical AI infrastructure buildout as a “permanent whack-a-mole,” where constraints constantly shift from GPUs to power, and now to real-world deployment timelines.

Despite these execution hurdles, IREN's expanding footprint—including over 3 GW of near-term addressable capacity—positions it to capitalize heavily on the digital infrastructure boom.

IREN Underperforms In 2026

IREN has declined 9.74% YTD, outpacing the losses in the Nasdaq Composite index, which fell 6.00% during the same period. It was lower by 27.59% in the last six months but higher by 413.40% over the year.

The stock closed Wednesday 0.55% lower at $34.09 apiece, and it was lower by 5.13% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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