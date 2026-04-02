Jim Cramer Says Micron Technology, Other Memory Rivals Are Sitting On 'Gold Mine' Amid AI Storage Crunch

CNBC’s Jim Cramer expressed skepticism over the latest market bounce, noting that the narrow rally is being heavily propped up by data center memory stocks capitalizing on an artificial intelligence storage shortage.

The AI Storage ‘Gold Mine’

As artificial intelligence (AI) requires unprecedented amounts of data to function, the demand for digital storage has skyrocketed.

Cramer noted that memory was historically a “bad business” plagued by low margins and commoditization. Today, however, the data center boom has transformed the landscape, and these tech companies are now sitting on a “gold mine.”

Unfortunately for consumers, the industry was caught “flat footed” by the sudden surge. While Micron is attempting to add capacity at scale, the company remains completely “sold out” in the near term.

Cramer predicts that until new types of storage architecture can be implemented around 2028 or 2029, these stocks will likely continue to soar higher simply because they can raise prices on limited supply.

Data Center Plumbing And A ‘Narrow’ Advance

Furthermore, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) demonstrated a “rock solid” balance sheet by repurchasing an Irish facility.

Yet, Cramer finds this tech-heavy concentration deeply disappointing, describing the market’s overall leadership as “narrow, narrow, narrow.”

Missing True Innovators

As an advocate for growth stocks, Cramer lamented that this current market move is being led by commodity sellers that are just out of stock, rather than genuine innovators like Nvidia that are actively producing and selling highly desired products.

Cementing his skepticism was the sudden appearance of gold miner Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) on the top gainers list, an event Cramer ultimately dubbed a “classic letdown.”

Micron Outperforms In 2026

MU has advanced 28.88% year-to-date, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 6.00% during the same period. It was higher by 101.96% in the last six months and 314.67% over the year.

The stock closed Wednesday 8.94% higher at $367.85 apiece. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU maintains a strong price trend in the medium, and long terms with a solid growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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