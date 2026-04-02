Beyond Meat Stock Trending—Edges Lower In Pre-Market Amid Earnings Miss, Weak Q1 Guidance

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trending on Thursday.

On Thursday, BYND edged lower by 0.85% in pre-market trading to $0.6150 after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates by 163.64%, marking its fifth consecutive EPS miss, while first-quarter guidance came in well below expectations.

The plant-based protein maker reported an adjusted loss of 29 cents per share against a consensus estimate of an 11-cent loss.

Beyond Meat also reported revenue of $61.59 million, missing the $62 million estimate and declining 19.7% year over year.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue of $57 million to $59 million, missing the $65.25 million analyst estimate.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Beyond Meat has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, with a 52-week high of $7.69 and a 52-week low of $0.50.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BYND stands at 40.44.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 79.92%.

Currently, BYND is positioned very close to its annual low.

Price Action: The small-cap stock closed Wednesday's regular session down 11.57% at $0.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BYND has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: Nadya Kubik from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.