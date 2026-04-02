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April 2, 2026 3:13 AM 2 min read

Axe Compute Is Trending — Here Is Why AGPU Stock Jumped Overnight Following 117% Intraday Gain

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ:AGPU) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the GPU infrastructure provider designed for AI rose 12.64% after the bell, closing at $4.01. The increase followed a Securities and Exchange Commission filing announcing that Kyle Okamoto will assume the role of president, effective Wednesday.

The late-session surge comes after the stock jumped 117.07% during the trading day.

Industry Veteran Takes the Helm as President

According to Axe Compute, Okamoto, 42, brings deep sector credibility.

Axe Compute has a strategic partnership with Aethir.

According to the SEC filing, Okamoto's compensation package includes a $360,000 base salary, a $500,000 annual cash bonus target, and stock options to buy 300,000 shares at an exercise price of $1.62.

The rally was also fueled by the company reporting roughly $12 million in total executed GPU agreement value over the last 30 days, with an estimated $835,000 in monthly income expected upon deployment.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Axe Compute has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, with a 52-week high of $9 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

AGPU has faced a challenging 12 months, with its stock falling 54.25%.

Currently, the small-cap stock is about 32% up from its 52-week low, indicating it is near the low end of its annual range.

Price Action: AGPU closed the regular session at $3.56, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AGPU has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: ImageFlow on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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