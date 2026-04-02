Why Is Perfect Moment (PMNT) Stock Falling After Hours?

Perfect Moment Ltd. (AMEX:PMNT) surged during the regular session before pulling back in after-hours trading following the announcement of a $12 million growth financing deal.

PMNT closed the regular session at $0.25, down 2.11%, but fell 11.21% after hours to $0.22.

Overview

Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that combines technical performance with fashion-led designs. The company focuses on high-end skiwear and lifestyle apparel, targeting premium global consumers. The stock has declined 78.97% over the past 12 months, trading between a 52-week low of $0.17 and a high of $1.23.

Financing Catalyst

The company secured $12 million in growth financing from institutional investors, including Krane Capital LLC and X3 Higher Moment Fund LLC. The deal includes a $10 million revolving credit facility and a $2 million equity investment priced at $0.33 per share, representing a premium to its recent trading price.

Capital Structure And Strategy

The revolving credit facility has a 24-month term and carries a 12% annual interest rate, with proceeds intended for general corporate purposes, including working capital, product development, and debt repayment. The equity investment is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and support compliance with NYSE American listing requirements.



Management Commentary

Executive Chairman Max Gottschalk said the financing is intended to support the company's long-term strategic plan and operational execution. Management also highlighted improving revenue trends and momentum toward sustainable profitability, with institutional participation reflecting confidence in the company's strategy.

Trading Metrics

Perfect Moment has a market capitalization of $11.49 million. The stock's 52-week high is $1.23, and its 52-week low is $0.17.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that PMNT is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.



Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: A9 STUDIO on Shutterstock.com

