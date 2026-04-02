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April 2, 2026 1:34 AM 2 min read

PMGC Holdings Dips 50% After Massive Rally: What's Going On With ELAB Stock

Details On Deals, Agreements

Executive Quotes

PMGC Holdings emphasizes its acquisition-focused strategy: "At PMGC, we're buying, holding legacies. Our focus is on operational continuity, keeping founders, families, and employees engaged while supporting growth with our capital and platform."

Company Overview

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring cash-flowing businesses in the manufacturing sector. The company follows a long-term "permanent capital" approach, aiming to preserve and grow acquired businesses while maintaining operational continuity. Its model emphasizes keeping founders, families, and existing management teams involved, supported by PMGC's financial resources and platform.

Trading Metrics And Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $16.23 million, PMGC Holdings has a 52-week high of $466.20 and a 52-week low of $1.62.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock of the manufacturing-focused holding company has declined 96.34%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, ELAB closed the regular session at $14.00, up 133.72%.

The stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that ELAB is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.


Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Who is Danny / Shutterstock

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