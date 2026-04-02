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Stock market analysis shows trading patterns in green and red candlesticks
April 2, 2026 1:08 AM 2 min read

Globus Maritime (GLBS) Stock Surges Over 15% After Hours: Here's Why

Firment Shipping is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping investment holding company.

Insider Buying

Feidakis purchased shares on Tuesday at a weighted-average price of approximately $2.14, with individual trades ranging from $1.96 to $2.30. The purchases increased his total beneficial ownership to 6.35 million shares.

The transaction for shares of the Athens-based international dry bulk shipping company was valued at approximately $801,835.

The filing was signed and submitted on Wednesday.

Why This Move Matters To Investors

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed at $2.16, down 6.49%, before spiking in late trading session. GLBS is currently positioned at approximately 84% of its 52-week range, trading near annual highs.

Feidakis purchased shares near their annual highs, suggesting confidence rather than opportunistic bottom-fishing. Insider open-market buys, especially by directors through affiliates, are generally seen as a bullish signal. Investors often view such discretionary purchases as a potential fundamental catalyst.

The insider purchase comes after strong fourth-quarter results reported in mid-March, when GLBS posted earnings of 5 cents per share, beating estimates of a 9-cent loss by 156%.

Revenue of $13.45 million also topped the $11.6 million forecast by roughly 16%.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Globus Maritime has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, with a 52-week high of $2.39 and a 52-week low of $0.99.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of GLBS stands at 64.14.

Over the past 12 months, GLBS has gained 78.51%.

The small-cap stock's long-term trend and market position suggest it may have further upside potential.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GLBS has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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