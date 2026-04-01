Why Did Visionary Holdings (GV) Stock Soar 36% After Hours

Qingdao Xihai Rongke serves as both a strategic partner and an investor in the proposed anti-aging and healthcare project.
Phased Funding Structure And Profitability Target
Under the agreement, the parties will set up a project company to launch a “GV China Anti-Aging Research Center” and a chain of “GV Anti-Aging Health Management Centers,” with initial operations focused on the Shandong market.
Visionary Holdings said the $20 million will be disbursed in milestone-based installments of 30%, 40% and 30%, with an additional $10 million in a second phase contingent on development progress.
Xiyong Hou, CEO of Visionary Holdings, said the agreement establishes a "defined framework," though closing remains subject to definitive agreements and customary conditions.
The company also targets first-center profitability within one year post-investment.
GV reported a loss of $4.15 per share on revenue of $5.04 million in its fiscal year earnings report in January. Its next first-half results are due Apr. 15.
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
With a market capitalization of $1.14 million, Visionary Holdings has a 52-week high of $4.18 and a 52-week low of $0.18.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of GV stands at 19.95.
Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock of the technology-driven multinational focused on biotechnology and healthcare has gained 78.51%.
Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, GV closed the regular session at $0.20, down 23.22%.
The stock of the Toronto-based company is trading near its 52-week low.
Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that GV is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.
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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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