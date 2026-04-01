Why Is Eli Lilly Stock Gaining Today?

In the ATTAIN-1 trial, adults on the highest dose lost an average of 27 pounds, or 12.4% of body weight. The once-daily pill will be available via LillyDirect at $25 per month for commercially insured patients and $149 for self-pay.

Foundayo marks Lilly's second FDA-approved obesity treatment, with plans to expand into more than 40 countries following the U.S. launch.

Lilly said eligible Medicare Part D patients could access the drug for $50 per month starting July 2026. The company also noted it should not be used alongside other GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The approval comes as broader markets rise, with the S&P 500 up 1.2% and healthcare stocks gaining 1.16%. Lilly shares outperformed the sector, signaling strong investor response to the launch.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 1.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.4% below its 100-day SMA, demonstrating mixed short-term strength. Shares have increased 20.07% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 42.07, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -33.0436, below its signal line at -30.8416, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1114.00

: $1114.00 Key Support: $965.50

Sector Performance

Eli Lilly is currently outperforming the Healthcare sector, which is ranked 4 out of 11 sectors and has gained 1.16% today. Over the past 30 days, the sector has struggled, showing a decline of 6.44%, indicating that Eli Lilly’s recent performance is a bright spot amid broader sector challenges.

The approval of Foundayo is crucial as it expands Lilly’s portfolio in the obesity treatment market, which is increasingly important given the rising prevalence of obesity globally. This strategic move positions the company favorably within a competitive landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Eli Lilly is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $7.36 (Up from $3.34)

: $7.36 (Up from $3.34) Revenue Estimate : $17.62 billion (Up from $12.73 billion)

: $17.62 billion (Up from $12.73 billion) Valuation: P/E of 40.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $1177.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Lowers Target to $1163.00) (Mar. 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $1163.00) (Mar. 30) HSBC : Downgraded to Reduce (Lowers Target to $850.00) (Mar. 17)

: Downgraded to Reduce (Lowers Target to $850.00) (Mar. 17) RBC Capital: Initiated with Outperform (Target $1250.00) (Feb. 25)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because LLY carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

LLY Stock Price Activity: Eli Lilly shares were up 4.82% at $964.06 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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