What's Going On With Eni Stock Wednesday?

The company secured long-term financing to advance a major energy transition project in Italy. The agreement highlights Eni's continued push into renewable fuels while balancing traditional refining operations.

The company signed a 15-year, 500 million-euro ($580.75 million) loan with the European Investment Bank to convert part of its Sannazzaro refinery into a biorefinery.

The initiative supports Europe's broader decarbonization and energy security goals.

Biorefinery Conversion Strategy

Eni plans to transform an existing hydrocracking unit using its proprietary Ecofining technology. The project also includes building a facility to process waste-based feedstocks such as used cooking oils and animal fats.

These materials will serve as inputs for producing hydrotreated vegetable oil biofuels. The company aims to integrate renewable production with its current refining infrastructure to optimize efficiency.

The upgraded site is expected to begin producing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel by 2028. Annual output capacity is projected to reach approximately 550,000 tonnes.

Driving Decarbonization And Energy Security

The project targets emissions reduction across transportation sectors, including aviation, where alternatives remain limited. Sustainable aviation fuel is considered a key pathway to lowering carbon intensity in air travel.

The initiative also supports European policy goals under REPowerEU by increasing regional biofuel supply. Expanding domestic production helps reduce reliance on imported energy sources.

"This financing represents strategic support for a project with high environmental and industrial value, contributing to the decarbonisation of the transport sector, particularly aviation," said Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi added, "This new agreement with the EIB demonstrates the effectiveness and robustness of the strategy we pursue through our businesses related to the energy transition."

Long-Term Growth And Industry Positioning

Eni continues to expand its biofuel footprint across multiple geographies, including projects in Italy, Asia, and the United States. The company targets significant capacity growth in renewable fuels by the end of the decade.

Existing facilities in Venice and Gela already contribute to production, while new plants are under development globally. The strategy aligns with rising demand for cleaner fuel alternatives driven by regulatory mandates.

E Price Action: Eni shares were down 3.73% at $55.66 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $57.58, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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