Visa Stock's Value Score Sinks Even As Wall Street Sees A 'High-Quality Compounder' Ready To Rebound

Technical Indicators Flash Warning Signs

Over the past week, Visa’s Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings‘ value score fell from 10.28 to a bottom-tier 10.10. This metric evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures of the company’s assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

Analysts Project Significant Upside

Freedom Capital Markets upgraded Visa from Hold to Buy in a February 2026 report, raising its price target to $375 per share, representing a 24% upside from the current level, based on earnings resilience and capital return.

The firm highlighted Visa’s strong fundamentals, including a 15% year-over-year revenue increase to $10.9 billion.

Similarly, despite these bearish technical signals, Baird maintained an “Outperform” rating alongside a $425 price target, which represents a 40.62% upside from the current level. The firm explicitly labeled the stock a “high-quality compounder” with an attractive valuation setup.

Baird also noted that Visa’s $500 million litigation escrow funding effectively acts as a buyback of approximately 1.4 million shares.

Underlying Quality Remains Intact

The bullish Wall Street sentiment is anchored in Visa’s core operational strength. Even as its value and momentum scores drop, Visa boasts an exceptional Benzinga Edge quality score of 92.76.

This ranking highlights the company’s strong operational efficiency and financial health relative to peers. Combined with strategic blockchain expansions like its recent entry into the Canton Network, analysts remain highly confident in Visa’s ability to rebound.

Visa Underperforms In 2026

V has declined 13.82% YTD, outpacing the losses in the S&P 500 index, which fell 4.81% during the same period. It was lower by 11.47% in the last six months and 13.76% over the year.

The stock closed Tuesday 0.90% higher at $302.24 apiece, and it was higher by 0.58% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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