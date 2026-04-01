Eric Trump-Linked JFB Construction Rises Pre-Market On XTEND Drone Approval

XTEND’s high-voltage safety system moves critical safety and arming functions into software, designed to eliminate the need for separate payload specialists and reduce preparation time through automated countdown and software-driven arming.

Defense Tailwinds Strengthen Merger Thesis

According to JFB Construction, U.S. defense budgets for tactical strike and unmanned systems programs are projected to exceed $100 billion annually in the coming years.

“This approval validates both our technology and the market shift toward scalable, lower-cost strike systems,” XTEND CEO Aviv Shapira said.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Florida-based firm specializing in commercial and residential construction and development has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, with a 52-week high of $17.55 and a 52-week low of $1.80.

JFB Construction has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.94.

The small-cap stock has gained 175.68% over the past year.

JFB is currently trading at about 27.4% above its 52-week low, indicating it remains near the lower end of its annual range.

The stock closed the regular session down 5.70% at $6.12, according to Benzinga Pro.

With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that JFB has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.