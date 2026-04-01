(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs, the lede, the economic data and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. retail and food services sales for February 2026 rose by 0.6% to $738.4 billion, slightly rebounding from a revised 0.1% dip in January. When excluding motor vehicles and parts, retail sales grew by 0.5% during the month.

Meanwhile, the labor market showed steady but modest growth in March, with private sector employment increasing by 62,000 jobs and annual pay rising 4.5% year-over-year, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

In the latest on the U.S.-Iran war, President Donald Trump said the U.S. could end its military campaign “within two or three weeks,” noting that Iran would not need to agree to any terms for the withdrawal to proceed.

Additionally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran is open to ending hostilities, but only if it receives formal security guarantees against future attacks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump is scheduled to deliver a televised Address to the Nation on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET to provide an important update on the situation with Iran.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.27%, and the two-year bond was at 3.76%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 99.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in its April meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.52% S&P 500 0.50% Nasdaq 100 0.72% Russell 2000 0.70%

Stocks In Focus

Nike

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) dropped 9.31% in premarket on Wednesday despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results amid a turnaround strategy.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NKE maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms with a poor growth score.

RH

RH (NYSE:RH) plunged 19.10% after reporting worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issuing FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RH maintains a weak trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

nCino

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NBIS maintains a weak trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) dropped 10.21% after it missed estimates. Its full-year revenue of $275.5 million was lower 15.6% year-over-year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BYND maintains a weak price trend over the short, long, and medium terms.

AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was down 0.76% as, despite signing a deal to invest about $1 billion to ​improve the Commerce Department’s FirstNet ‌and deliver $1 billion in cost savings.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that T maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms with a moderate quality score.

Cues From Last Session

Communication services, consumer discretionary, and information technology stocks led the S&P 500’s Tuesday gains, though energy and utilities sectors closed lower.

Insights From Analysts

Jeremy Siegel maintains a cautious outlook for the U.S. economy and stock market, primarily due to geopolitical tensions and rising yields. He notes that while the domestic economy remains “reasonably sound” with constructive labor data, the external shock from the Strait of Hormuz has created a “risk-premium story, driven by energy, long rates, and uncertainty.”

Regarding the Federal Reserve, Siegel argues that the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield toward 4.60% means the “bond market is effectively doing the tightening for them.” Consequently, while a rate hike is unlikely, the urgency for immediate cuts has “weakened materially.”

For equities, Siegel advises short-term caution, stating, “the path of least resistance is still lower.”

He suggests a prolonged energy crisis could lead to a mid-teens drawdown for the S&P 500, though he does “not view this as the start of a full-scale U.S. bear market.”

He highlights U.S. energy resilience compared to more vulnerable foreign markets, concluding that until energy markets stabilize, investors should “remain defensive” and “expect more volatility.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Wednesday.

February Retail Sales: Total sales reached $738.4 billion, a 0.6% monthly increase and 3.7% higher than the previous year. Sales excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.5% in February.

March ADP Employment: Private sector hiring added 62,000 jobs, primarily driven by small establishments and the health care sector. Annual pay for job-stayers increased by 4.5%, while job-changers saw gains accelerate to 6.6%.

February’s delayed U.S. retail sales and retail sales minus autos data, along with March’s ADP jobs data, will be released by 8:30 a.m. ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak at 9:05 a.m., Fed governor Michael Barr will speak at 9:10 a.m., and March’s S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI will be out by 9:45 a.m. ET.

March’s ISM manufacturing data and January’s delayed business inventories report will both be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 2.43% to hover around $98.92 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 1.37% to hover around $4,730.22 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.50% lower at the 99.4610 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 2.73% higher at $68,706.43 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200, China’s CSI 300, India’s Nifty 50, South Korea's Kospi, and Japan's Nikkei 225 indices rose. European markets were also higher in early trade.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock