nCino Stock Jump Over 19% After Hours: What You Should Know

nCino announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results for the period ended Jan. 31.

What Do Q4 Results Say?

nCino posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, far surpassing the $0.15 analyst estimate by 146.67%, marking its third straight quarter of triple-digit EPS beats.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the company grew 6% year over year to $149.7 million, exceeding the $147.57 million analyst estimate by 1.44%.

Non-GAAP operating income jumped 42% to $34.7 million.

In the third quarter, nCino reported revenue of $141.37 million.

What Does Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Reflect?

For the full year, the North Carolina-based company's revenue rose 10% to $594.8 million, with subscription revenue, its key recurring metric, increasing 12% to $523.1 million.

Annual contract value grew 17% to $602.4 million, according to the company.

Full-year non-GAAP EPS rose to $1.07 per diluted share from $0.72 in fiscal 2025, while GAAP EPS turned positive at $0.05, compared with a loss of $0.33 a year earlier, marking a notable turnaround in profitability.

CEO Sean Desmond attributed the performance to “accelerating demand for our industry-focused AI capabilities.”

In fiscal 2025, nCino reported revenue of $540.7 million.

Financial Outlook

Financial outlook reported for nCino:

Metric Guidance (Fiscal 2027) Total Revenues $639–$643 million Subscription Revenues $569–$573 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $165–$170 million Free Cash Flow $132–$137 million

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

nCino, with a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, has a 52-week high of $33.92 and a 52-week low of $13.80.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the company stands at 42.89.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 46.73%.

Currently, nCino stock is positioned at about 5.9% above its annual low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NCNO has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.