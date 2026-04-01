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Candlestick graph chart of stock and forex market to represent the revenue growth. the stock market crashed from covid19 and war, and waiting for reverse trend to investing in growth stocks.
April 1, 2026 4:28 AM 2 min read

nCino Stock Jump Over 19% After Hours: What You Should Know

nCino announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results for the period ended Jan. 31.

What Do Q4 Results Say?

nCino posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, far surpassing the $0.15 analyst estimate by 146.67%, marking its third straight quarter of triple-digit EPS beats.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the company grew 6% year over year to $149.7 million, exceeding the $147.57 million analyst estimate by 1.44%.

Non-GAAP operating income jumped 42% to $34.7 million.

In the third quarter, nCino reported revenue of $141.37 million.

What Does Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Reflect?

For the full year, the North Carolina-based company's revenue rose 10% to $594.8 million, with subscription revenue, its key recurring metric, increasing 12% to $523.1 million.

Annual contract value grew 17% to $602.4 million, according to the company.

Full-year non-GAAP EPS rose to $1.07 per diluted share from $0.72 in fiscal 2025, while GAAP EPS turned positive at $0.05, compared with a loss of $0.33 a year earlier, marking a notable turnaround in profitability.

CEO Sean Desmond attributed the performance to “accelerating demand for our industry-focused AI capabilities.”

In fiscal 2025, nCino reported revenue of $540.7 million.

Financial Outlook

Financial outlook reported for nCino:

MetricGuidance (Fiscal 2027)
Total Revenues$639–$643 million
Subscription Revenues$569–$573 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income$165–$170 million
Free Cash Flow$132–$137 million

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

nCino, with a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, has a 52-week high of $33.92 and a 52-week low of $13.80.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the company stands at 42.89.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 46.73%.

Currently, nCino stock is positioned at about 5.9% above its annual low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NCNO has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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