Sow Good (SOWG) Stock Plunges 59% After Hours — Here's Why

SOWG closed the regular session at $0.40, down 2.72%.

Overview

Sow Good stock has declined sharply over the past year, trading near its 52-week low of $0.23 compared to a high of $2.12. The latest after-hours sell-off comes as investors react to dilution risks and major corporate restructuring.

Dilution Concerns

The company issued 1.5 million shares of Series AAA Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock for $3 million. The preferred shares are convertible into common stock at a fixed conversion price, subject to shareholder approvals and ownership limitations. The structure could significantly increase the company's outstanding share count over time, creating a potential dilution overhang for existing shareholders.

Offering Structure

The preferred shares carry a stated value of $2.00 and are convertible into common stock at $0.008 per share. They rank senior to common stock in liquidation and are redeemable at $200 per share plus accrued dividends, representing a substantial premium to their stated value.

Leadership Shake-Up

Alongside the financing, CEO David Lazar resigned and will remain on the board but no longer serve as chairman. CFO Donna Guy also stepped down. The board appointed Yisroel Goldberg as both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, multiple directors resigned and were replaced with new board members, signaling a sweeping governance overhaul.

Company Overview

Sow Good is a U.S.-based freeze-dried candy and snack manufacturer focused on transforming traditional confectionery into innovative freeze-dried products using proprietary technology.



Trading Metrics

Sow Good has a market capitalization of approximately $5.37 million. The stock's 52-week high is $2.12, and its 52-week low is $0.23.

Benzinga Edge Rankings indicate SOWG has a negative price trend across Short, Medium and Long time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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