Why Did U Power (UCAR) Stock Soar 20% After Hours

U Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares jumped 20% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $0.046 ahead of the company's 10-for-1 reverse stock split, which takes effect at Wednesday's market open.

According to Benzinga Pro data, stock of the Chinese energy technology company closed the regular session at $0.038, down 30.02%.

Split Details

According to a Mar. 25 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the reverse split was originally scheduled for Monday before being postponed.

Post-consolidation, UCAR will trade under the same Nasdaq ticker but a new CUSIP number.

The filing states that fractional shares will not be paid in cash; instead, shareholders will have their holdings rounded up to the next whole share.

The share consolidation was approved by the board in November 2025 and by shareholders in December 2025. After the consolidation, the company will have 500 million total shares, comprising roughly 400 million Class A shares and 100 million Class B shares.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

U Power has a market capitalization of $8.8 million, with a 52-week range of $0.04 to $4.98.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 23.19.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 99.85%.

UCAR is currently trading very close to its annual low.

UCAR's sharp decline and its weak positioning near the 52-week low underscore significant pressure, indicating high risk and the need for clear signs of recovery before investor confidence is likely to return.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate U Power stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.