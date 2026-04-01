PMGC Holdings Is Trending Overnight: Here's Why ELAB Stock Shot Up 28% Overnight

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the Newport Beach–based diversified holding company surged 27.71% to $7.65 in Tuesday after-hours trading, as investors cheered news that the firm's subsidiary, AGA Precision Systems LLC, had signed a five-year aerospace defense supply agreement with aftermarket jet engine parts supplier Turbo-Jet Products Co., Inc.

Under the agreement, AGA will supply mission-critical aerospace and defense components across Turbo-Jet Products’ commercial and defense programs, according to the company’s Tuesday release. The deal carries an initial five-year term with annual renewal provisions, structured under Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement compliance frameworks.

Asset Expansion And Acquisitions

The after-hours gain followed a 68.26% intraday rise to $5.99, according to Benzinga Pro, as investors responded positively to the company’s Monday announcement of its 2025 fiscal year annual report.

PMGC’s annual report showed total assets rising 43% to $12.87 million from $8.99 million in FY2024, with shareholders’ equity expanding from $6.66 million to $7.84 million

The company completed three FY2025 acquisitions, AGA Precision Systems LLC, Pacific Sun Packaging Inc. and Indarg Engineering Inc., driving asset expansion across precision aerospace and defense manufacturing and specialized semiconductor packaging verticals.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

It has Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.64.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 98.35%.

The stock of PMGC Holdings is currently trading near its 52-week low.

The stock's ongoing decline and weak position indicate that any potential recovery will need clear confirmation before attracting investor interest.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ELAB has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: SuPatMaN on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.