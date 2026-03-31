Binah Capital Group (BCG) Stock Surges 59% After Hours — Here's Why

Binah Capital, which went public in 2024 following a merger between Wentworth Management Services LLC and Kingswood Acquisition Corp., announced results for the quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

What Do Q4 Results Say?

Binah Capital reported fourth-quarter revenue of $50.5 million, marking a 13.2% increase from the same period a year earlier. Gross profit also improved, climbing to $10.3 million from $8.9 million. The company posted a GAAP net income of $0.2 million, a turnaround from a $1.1 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.01 for the quarter, an improvement from a loss of $0.07 per share in the same period a year earlier. However, fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined to $0.5 million from $1.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

According to the company, the decline was primarily driven by a change in the income tax provision.

In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $46.20 million.

Full-Year 2025: A Fundamental Turnaround

For the full year, Binah Capital's revenue rose 10.7% to $187.1 million, while GAAP net income reached $2.3 million, reversing a $4.6 million loss in 2024.

Annual EBITDA for the New York–based company increased to $5.4 million, up from $1.9 million the previous year.

BCG’s total advisory and brokerage assets also grew 11% to $29.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group, credited the company's “differentiated platform,” citing double-digit revenue growth as evidence of sustainable momentum. He also highlighted “attractive opportunities” for continued growth in 2026.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Binah Capital currently has a market capitalization of $33.37 million. Its stock has traded as high as $3.44 and as low as $1.36 over the past year.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BCG stands at 44.18.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock of the wealth management holding company has gained 4.15%.

BCG is currently positioned approximately 31.3% above its 52-week low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BCG closed Tuesday’s regular session at $2.01, down 1.95%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BCG has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.