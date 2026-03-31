U.S. equities experienced a significant rebound today, with major indices recovering from recent lows. The S&P 500 rose by 2.9% to 6,528.52, while the Nasdaq gained 3.83% to 21,590.62, driven by a rally in tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 2.49% to 46,341.51. This recovery comes amid reports of a potential de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran, which boosted investor sentiment.

Despite these gains, the S&P 500 remains on track for its worst monthly performance since September 2022. These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nike’s stock closed up 3.08% at $52.82, hitting an intraday high of $53.11 and a low of $51.69. Over the past year, its shares have ranged between $50.95 and $80.17. In the after-hours trading, Nike stock fell 9% to $52.82.

The company recently reported third-quarter revenue of $11.28 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Despite flat year-over-year growth, Nike achieved a 1% increase in Nike Brand revenues and a 5% rise in Wholesale revenues.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat saw its stock surge by 15.09%, closing at $0.70. The stock reached an intraday high of $0.73 and a low of $0.62, with a 52-week range of $0.50 to $7.69. In the after-hours session, the stock fell 10.2% to $0.63.

The company announced that over 20 products earned Clean Label Project Certification, highlighting its commitment to transparency and quality.

However, sentiment took a hit after Beyond Meat delayed its fourth-quarter and full-year results to March 31, citing issues with financial close procedures and internal controls tied to inventory.

Preliminary revenue for the period came in around $61 million, roughly in line with guidance, with Wall Street expecting a loss of 11 cents per share on about $62 million in revenue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase’s stock rose 8.6% to close at $174.61, with an intraday high of $175.84 and a low of $162.18. Its 52-week range is $139.36 to $444.65.

The company faces potential challenges from updates to the Clarity Act, which could impact stablecoin rewards, according to a recent report. Coinbase may be affected by a potential ban on passive yield for stablecoin holders.

RH’s stock climbed 5.91% to $139.82, with a high of $142.48 and a low of $133.77. The stock’s 52-week range is $123.03 to $257. The stock crashed over 17% to $116.01 in extended trading.

The company’s shares plunged in after-hours trading after the company missed expectations on both earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter.

The company reported EPS of $1.53, missing estimates of $2.22, while revenue came in at $842.62 million, below the $873.32 million consensus.

Management said results were pressured by roughly $30 million in tariff-related backorder issues and about $10 million from adverse weather.

Looking ahead, RH guided fiscal 2026 revenue to $3.58 billion–$3.72 billion, below the $3.78 billion estimate, further weighing on sentiment as the stock dropped after hours.

Tesla shares increased by 4.64%, closing at $371.75. The stock reached an intraday high of $373.33 and a low of $361, with a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83.

Rising gas prices and a jump in used Tesla prices in the U.S. have contributed to stabilizing EV demand. Tesla also announced the Terafab project, a collaboration with SpaceX, aimed at producing AI compute annually by 2027.

Canaccord's George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating but cut his price target to $420 from $520, while slightly raising first-quarter 2026 delivery estimates to 370,000 vehicles.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Tesla stock has a Momentum in the 37th percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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