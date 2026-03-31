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Candlestick graph chart of stock and forex market to represent the revenue growth. the stock market crashed from covid19 and war, and waiting for reverse trend to investing in growth stocks.
March 31, 2026 9:32 PM 3 min read

Nike, Beyond Meat, Coinbase, RH, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. equities experienced a significant rebound today, with major indices recovering from recent lows. The S&P 500 rose by 2.9% to 6,528.52, while the Nasdaq gained 3.83% to 21,590.62, driven by a rally in tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 2.49% to 46,341.51. This recovery comes amid reports of a potential de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran, which boosted investor sentiment.

Despite these gains, the S&P 500 remains on track for its worst monthly performance since September 2022. These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nike’s stock closed up 3.08% at $52.82, hitting an intraday high of $53.11 and a low of $51.69. Over the past year, its shares have ranged between $50.95 and $80.17. In the after-hours trading, Nike stock fell 9% to $52.82.

The company recently reported third-quarter revenue of $11.28 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Despite flat year-over-year growth, Nike achieved a 1% increase in Nike Brand revenues and a 5% rise in Wholesale revenues.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat saw its stock surge by 15.09%, closing at $0.70. The stock reached an intraday high of $0.73 and a low of $0.62, with a 52-week range of $0.50 to $7.69. In the after-hours session, the stock fell 10.2% to $0.63.

The company announced that over 20 products earned Clean Label Project Certification, highlighting its commitment to transparency and quality.

However, sentiment took a hit after Beyond Meat delayed its fourth-quarter and full-year results to March 31, citing issues with financial close procedures and internal controls tied to inventory.

Preliminary revenue for the period came in around $61 million, roughly in line with guidance, with Wall Street expecting a loss of 11 cents per share on about $62 million in revenue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase’s stock rose 8.6% to close at $174.61, with an intraday high of $175.84 and a low of $162.18. Its 52-week range is $139.36 to $444.65.

The company faces potential challenges from updates to the Clarity Act, which could impact stablecoin rewards, according to a recent report. Coinbase may be affected by a potential ban on passive yield for stablecoin holders.

RH (NYSE:RH)

RH’s stock climbed 5.91% to $139.82, with a high of $142.48 and a low of $133.77. The stock’s 52-week range is $123.03 to $257. The stock crashed over 17% to $116.01 in extended trading.

The company’s shares plunged in after-hours trading after the company missed expectations on both earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter.

The company reported EPS of $1.53, missing estimates of $2.22, while revenue came in at $842.62 million, below the $873.32 million consensus.

Management said results were pressured by roughly $30 million in tariff-related backorder issues and about $10 million from adverse weather.

Looking ahead, RH guided fiscal 2026 revenue to $3.58 billion–$3.72 billion, below the $3.78 billion estimate, further weighing on sentiment as the stock dropped after hours.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla shares increased by 4.64%, closing at $371.75. The stock reached an intraday high of $373.33 and a low of $361, with a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83.

Rising gas prices and a jump in used Tesla prices in the U.S. have contributed to stabilizing EV demand. Tesla also announced the Terafab project, a collaboration with SpaceX, aimed at producing AI compute annually by 2027.

Canaccord's George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating but cut his price target to $420 from $520, while slightly raising first-quarter 2026 delivery estimates to 370,000 vehicles.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Tesla stock has a Momentum in the 37th percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com

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