Palantir, Tesla, Apple Top Iran Retaliation List: 'A US Company Will Be Destroyed'

Technology stocks spiked on Tuesday on news that tension in the Middle East could be de-escalating. That could be a welcome sign for more than a dozen companies that have been put on a retaliation list by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran Targets 18 Tech Companies

The statement from the IRGC said these companies could be attacked in retaliation for killing Iranian military leaders, as reported by Electrek. The IRGC gave a deadline of 8:00 p.m. Tehran time, April 1, 2026 for attacks to stop.

"For every assassination, a U.S. company will be destroyed," the IRGC warned.

The IRGC said these companies should "expect the destruction of their respective units" beginning Wednesday night.

In the statement, the IRGC urged employees of these companies in the Middle East to leave their work and for residents nearby to evacuate.

Is Tesla A Top Target?

Electrek names Tesla as a potential key target on its list, citing its presence in the Middle East. The company has expanded in the region in recent years with Supercharger stations located in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The company also has service centers and showrooms in Dubai. Launching operations in Saudi Arabia in 2025, Tesla has a Tesla Centre in Riyadh and other locations across the country.

Tesla has offered free charging for residents in the Middle East to help people trying to flee war-impacted regions.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a key Trump ally ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. An attack on Tesla could be retaliation against a company that has not had a direct, known impact on the attack on Iran.

The other companies on the list of targets for retaliation have mostly digital assets in the Middle East and less prominent physical assets that would be easy to attack.

Outside of Tesla, most of the companies named on the list also have defense contracts with the U.S. government.

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