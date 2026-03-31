U.S. equities staged their strongest rally in weeks on Tuesday, as a Wall Street Journal report indicated President Donald Trump told aides he was willing to end military hostilities with Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

The remarks followed Monday’s more conciliatory message in which Trump said the U.S. was in “serious discussions with a new, and more reasonable, regime” to end military operations, threatening to obliterate Iran’s energy infrastructure if a deal was not reached.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Tuesday, gains were broad-based, with all major indices firmly in the green.

The S&P 500 advanced 112 points, or 1.8%, to 6,456 — still down 6.2% for the month and roughly 8% below its January all-time high near 7,000.

Yet, despite today’s rally, the S&P 500 is still on track to notch its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 610 points, or 1.4%, to 45,826. The Nasdaq 100 rose 448 points, or 2%, to 23,401, as tech stocks led the recovery after underperforming during the selloff earlier this week. The Russell 2000 added 1.8% to 2,457.

Polymarket bettors see only an 18% chance that Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by the end of April.

Gold rebounded 2.3% to $4,618 per ounce, recovering some of its steep March losses. Yet, the metal is still down over 13% for the month, on pace for its worst month since September 2008. Silver surged 5.6% to $73.94 per ounce but remained down 17% month-to-date.

On the economic data front, February JOLTS job openings fell to 6.882 million, slightly missing the 6.92 million consensus, with job quits sinking to their lowest level since August 2020. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March came in at 91.8, topping the 87.9 forecast.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 4.33%, down three basis points and extending its retreat from the eight-month high of 4.44% reached two sessions ago. The two-year yield slipped to 3.81% while the 30-year eased to 4.91%.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank tends to look through supply shocks and that long-term inflation expectations remain anchored.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Tech Leads Broad Relief Rally

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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