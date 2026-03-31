What's Going On With Oracle Stock Today?

This movement comes amid a positive day for the broader market, with major indices showing gains.

Oracle began laying off employees globally on Tuesday, impacting multiple teams, Business Insider reports, citing certain social media posts. The scale remains unclear, with affected workers sharing updates on LinkedIn as the company moves to cut costs.

Oracle Expands Federal Solutions

Meanwhile, Oracle Cloud Federal Financials has been added to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace, marking it as the first cloud-native offering aimed at enhancing agency efficiency. This inclusion allows federal agencies to automate finance processes while leveraging embedded AI to improve productivity and transparency.

In addition, the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite provides a comprehensive set of AI-powered tools that help organizations streamline their financial operations. With over 11,000 organizations relying on these applications, Oracle aims to transform finance operations while ensuring compliance with government standards.

Oracle Launches Federal AI Platform

Oracle has also launched its AI Data Platform for U.S. federal agencies to unify data and enable mission-critical AI capabilities.

The platform integrates OCI, Autonomous AI Database, and Enterprise AI to support scalable AI applications and workflows. It helps agencies transform fragmented data into real-time insights, improving decision-making and operational efficiency.

Built-in generative AI tools and analytics enable faster AI adoption while reducing costs and enhancing performance. The solution meets strict federal security standards with FedRAMP authorization, encryption, and compliance with NIST and FISMA.

The broader market saw gains, with the Technology sector up 1.45% on Tuesday. Oracle’s performance aligns with this positive trend, suggesting that the stock is moving in tandem with broader sector strength.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 6.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Shares have increased by 1.14% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 35.69, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -4.0970, below its signal line at -2.9618, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $165.50

: $165.50 Key Support: $138.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Oracle is slated to provide its next financial update on June 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.82 (Up from $1.70)

: $1.82 (Up from $1.70) Revenue Estimate : $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion)

: $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 24.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $249.08. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24) Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16) Guggenheim: Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (March 13)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were up 2.33% at $142.03 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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