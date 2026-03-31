What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Tuesday?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are up during Tuesday’s premarket session.

CrowdStrike and HCLTech on Tuesday expanded their partnership with the launch of AI-powered Continuous Threat Exposure Management services.

The partnership will integrate HCLTech’s AI solutions with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, enabling real-time identification and remediation of security threats across various enterprise environments. This strategic move is expected to provide organizations with enhanced visibility and faster response times to potential cyber threats.

In addition, the collaboration leverages advanced adversary intelligence and AI-driven threat detection, which aims to operationalize real-time insights for better risk management. The joint offering is designed to help enterprises maintain an always-on view of their exposure and address risks more effectively.

Technical Analysis

Currently, CrowdStrike is trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.3% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting some short-term weakness. Shares have increased 7.79% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 39.68, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -8.6840, below its signal line at -3.3744, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $452.00

: $452.00 Key Support: $374.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Down from 73 cents)

: 69 cents (Down from 73 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $499.91. Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Upgraded to Outperform (Target $450.00) (Mar. 30)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Target $450.00) (Mar. 30) RBC Capital : Outperform (Maintains Target to $550.00) (Mar. 17)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $550.00) (Mar. 17) Morgan Stanley: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $510.00) (Mar. 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for CrowdStrike, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: 18.1 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: CrowdStrike’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum despite its strong market position and innovative offerings. Investors should watch for potential improvements in momentum indicators as the company continues to expand its strategic partnerships.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CRWD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 0.52% at $382.03 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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