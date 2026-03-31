Tilray's Shock Top Unveils Its Strongest Beer Ever

The company introduced Shock Top’s first-ever high-ABV offering, High Voltage, as part of its broader push to expand and innovate within the beverage segment. The product is a double wheat beer with a 9.6% ABV, featuring bold orange flavors and real orange peel.

This new product is expected to roll out in stores nationwide starting at $2.99, reflecting the brand’s commitment to meeting consumer demand for high-ABV options.

The launch will begin in Southern California before expanding further, showcasing Shock Top’s strategy to capture market share in the craft beer segment. The brand aims to resonate with consumers seeking fun and energetic experiences, aligning with current trends in the beverage industry.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Tilray is trading 10.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 30.4% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting that the stock is struggling to regain upward momentum. Shares have decreased 8.90% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 31.03, which is considered neutral territory, indicating a lack of strong momentum. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3723, below its signal line at -0.3422, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should be cautious in their approach.

Key Resistance : $7.00

: $7.00 Key Support: N/A

Tilray operates within the Materials sector, which is currently ranked as the best-performing sector, gaining 1.55% on Monday. Despite the overall strength in the sector, Tilray’s performance is underwhelming, as it is lagging behind the sector’s gains by 5.66 percentage points.

Historically, the Materials sector has shown a mixed performance over the past 30 days, down 7.81%, yet it has rebounded positively over the last 90 days with an 8.25% increase. This context highlights the volatility and potential for recovery within the sector, which could benefit Tilray moving forward.

Tilray’s launch of High Voltage by Shock Top, a brand under Tilray Beverages, is significant as it showcases the company’s ability to innovate and respond to consumer preferences in the competitive beverage market. This move not only diversifies Tilray’s product offerings but also strengthens its position in the craft beer segment.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Tilray Brands is set to report earnings on April 1, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 1 cent (Down from $0.00)

: Loss of 1 cent (Down from $0.00) Revenue Estimate: $203.15 million (Up from $185.78 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $7.00) (Mar. 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $7.00) (Mar. 30) Roth Capital: Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.00) (Jan. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tilray, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: 4.72 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Tilray’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in gaining traction within the market. Investors should monitor upcoming earnings closely as the company navigates a competitive landscape.

Top ETF Exposure

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ): 15.49% Weight

Significance: Because TLRY carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TLRY Stock Price Activity: Tilray Brands shares were up 1.67% at $6.090 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock